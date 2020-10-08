Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim has said that he never expected to be the next Wasim Akram or Waqar Younis when growing up.

He noted that the thought never occurred to him even during his early days playing cricket.

He added that looking to emulate when the pace duo of Wasim and Waqar did is “not something spinners usually do”.

“Never. I never expected it, or even thought about that in my life. Even in franchise cricket – I never expected it. God has given me this. It’s not something spinners usually do,” Imad told ESPNcricinfo.

Wasim and Waqar formed one of the most formidable bowling partnerships in cricket history and tormented opposition batsmen for years.

Wasim featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

As for Waqar, he picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1730 ( 16.14 % ) Waqar Younis 218 ( 2.03 % ) Javed Miandad 566 ( 5.28 % ) Shahid Afridi 2769 ( 25.83 % ) Imran Khan 2798 ( 26.1 % ) Zaheer Abbas 172 ( 1.6 % ) Younis Khan 520 ( 4.85 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 755 ( 7.04 % ) Saeed Anwar 929 ( 8.67 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 68 ( 0.63 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 194 ( 1.81 % ) Back

