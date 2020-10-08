Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Imad Wasim wants people to change their perception of him being a spinner, saying “no, no, no! I am an all-rounder”.

The Pakistan star has taken 42 wickets in 53 ODIs at an average of 44.40 and 45 wickets in 46 T20 Internationals at an average of 22.31.

However, he also averages 41.39 with the bat in ODIs and 13 in T20 Internationals. In fact, he has scored five half-centuries in the 50-over format.

With that in mind, the 31-year-old wants to be seen as an all-rounder going forward.

“No, no, no! I am an all-rounder. I’m ranked No. 3 in the world [in ODIs]. I don’t want to be considered a bowler. I just want to become a pure all-rounder,” Imad told ESPNcricinfo. “I’m working hard and the rest is up to God. Whenever God decides to give me fame as a batsman, just like in bowling, it will happen, inshallah.”

