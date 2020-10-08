I have a to talk a lot before going out to bat, Pakistan superstar admits

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he talks a lot before going out to bat since it calms him down

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has revealed that he has to talk a lot before going out to bat since it calms him down.

Azam made the revelation on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast.

The 25-year-old added that he also works hard on the mental aspect of his game since he believes “mental strength is a key to success”.

“I chat with fellow players in the dressing room before going in to bat as this helps me to remain calm. I cannot stay quiet for long in the dressing room especially before my turn to bat,” he said.

“A great player is one who can stay focus in pressure situations. I work hard on the mental aspect of my game as I feel mental strength is a key to success.”

