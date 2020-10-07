Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis: Zimbabwe are a ‘weaker opponent’

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has admitted that Zimbabwe are a “weaker opponent”.

His comments come ahead of the national team’s limited overs series against the African nation.

Commenting on the team selection for the series, Waqar admitted that youngsters will be given a chance to shine, especially those who are doing extremely well in the ongoing National T20 Cup.

“We shouldn’t say this but Zimbabwe will be a comparatively weaker opponent,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “This is the perfect time to test our youth. Misbah-ul-Haq also believes that youngsters should be tested.

“Right now we have Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf who are new to the side. If a player performs well during the ongoing National T20 Cup then he will surely be given a chance as well.

“We are all looking at the performances of the players. The Zimbabwe series would be an excellent platform for youngsters. Playing a home series and performing well is the dream of every player.”

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

The three ODIs will be held in Multan on October 30, November 1 and 3. As for the T20 series, the three matches will take place in Rawalpindi on November 7, 8 and 10.

For Multan, it will be the first time international cricket has returned there in over 12 years.

