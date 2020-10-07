Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Talks are reportedly at the final stage over South Africa’s tour of Pakistan, which is likely to take place in January 2021.

According to Ary Sports, the series is scheduled to consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, with the matches set to be played in Lahore and Karachi.

However, it has been reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also kept the option of Rawalpindi on the table as an alternative venue.

Cricket South Africa will send a security delegation to Pakistan during the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in November to assess the security situation in the country and determine whether the bio-secure bubble protocols that will be taken are good enough.

Meanwhile, the men in green were also supposed to tour South Africa this month for three ODIs and three T20 Internationals, but the series was postponed. It is now likely to be played in March 2021 – after the conclusion of the PSL.

