Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman has praised veteran all-rounders Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik for their brilliant knowledge and experience.

Zaman’s comments come in the midst of the National T20 Cup, where he is playing alongside Hafeez and Malik for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Hafeez is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 207 runs in five matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 51.75 and a strike-rate of 169.67.

As for Malik, he has accumulated 47 runs in the same number of games at an average of 23.50 and a strike-rate of 106.81. He has also taken one wicket at an average of 24.

“That we have the presence of experienced players in Hafeez and Shoaib also helps a great deal as they share their experience and knowledge,” Zaman was quoted was as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

“They help us in reading the conditions both while batting and fielding. Winning is a habit, which we have developed after losing the first match. We are enjoying our time here and have gelled together as a unit.”

In regards to Zaman, he starred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s most recent match against Central Punjab as he smashed a 42-ball 66, which included three boundaries and five sixes.

Having scored back-to-back half-centuries, Zaman is now the seventh-highest run-scorer in the National T20 Cup with 170 runs in five matches at an average of 34 and a strike-rate of 142.85.

