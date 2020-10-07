Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir has said that he belongs in the top order after his impressive National T20 Cup performance on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old came in at number three for Northern in their seven-wicket win over Balochistan and was named Man of the Match for his outstanding knock of 42, which came off 27 balls and included five boundaries and a six.

While he was a little disappointed that he got out, Nazir admitted that getting the chance to bat higher up the order and delivering big time tasted so sweet.

“I was waiting for an opportunity to bat high in the order; I had the belief that I will make full use of the opportunity whenever it comes,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website. “I didn’t finish the game but I am happy with my contribution. We are a side that is doing really well and the youngsters are also performing, you have to make full use of whatever opportunity you get.

“Captain Shadab Khan really backed me and told me that you will get the chance to bat high in the order at some stage of the tournament and I am glad that I made it count today.”

Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 39 ( 3.4 % ) Central Punjab 257 ( 22.43 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 217 ( 18.94 % ) Northern 445 ( 38.83 % ) Sindh 137 ( 11.95 % ) Southern Punjab 51 ( 4.45 % )

