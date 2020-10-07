Back-to-back fifties feels great, Pakistan batsman starting to catch fire says

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has said that scoring back-to-back half-centuries in the ongoing National T20 Cup is a great feeling.

Zaman, who is representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is starting to catch fire after a shaky start in the tournament.

He guided his side to a comfortable 29-run win over Central Punjab with a 42-ball 66, which included three boundaries and five sixes.

Overall, the 30-year-old is the seventh-highest run-scorer in the National T20 Cup with 170 runs in five matches at an average of 34 and a strike-rate of 142.85.

“My plan was to spend time on the pitch as the bowlers were receiving assistance early on,” Zaman was quoted was as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website. “I wanted to get the ball to get a little old before I play my shots.

“I am happy that I have been able to score second consecutive half-century in a winning cause because as a player the ultimate goal is to win the match for your team.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: He’s absolutely fantastic, Haider Ali says about talented 17-year-old

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 39 ( 3.4 % ) Central Punjab 257 ( 22.43 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 217 ( 18.94 % ) Northern 445 ( 38.83 % ) Sindh 137 ( 11.95 % ) Southern Punjab 51 ( 4.45 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 39 ( 3.4 % ) Central Punjab 257 ( 22.43 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 217 ( 18.94 % ) Northern 445 ( 38.83 % ) Sindh 137 ( 11.95 % ) Southern Punjab 51 ( 4.45 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...