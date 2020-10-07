‘Keep making us proud’, Umar Amin tells Pakistan youngster on the rise

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Umar Amin has told spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan to “keep making us proud”.

Amin’s comments came when he was wishing Shadab happy birthday after he turned 22 on Sunday.

Thanks bro — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) October 5, 2020

“Happy birthday Shadab Khan! Keep making us proud,” Amin, who is also playing for Northern, said on Twitter.

Shadab is currently captaining Northern in the National T20 Cup and is the third-highest wicket-taker with eight wickets in five matches at an average of 19 and an economy rate of 7.60.

He has also scored 73 runs at an average of 24.33 and a strike-rate of 169.76.

As for Amin, he has made 100 runs in five games at an average of 33.33 and a strike-rate of 153.84.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Their fitness is shocking – Ramiz Raja scolds three Pakistan hopefuls

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 42 ( 3.22 % ) Central Punjab 274 ( 21.01 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 289 ( 22.16 % ) Northern 496 ( 38.04 % ) Sindh 146 ( 11.2 % ) Southern Punjab 57 ( 4.37 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 42 ( 3.22 % ) Central Punjab 274 ( 21.01 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 289 ( 22.16 % ) Northern 496 ( 38.04 % ) Sindh 146 ( 11.2 % ) Southern Punjab 57 ( 4.37 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...