Pakistan player achieves rare feat, Faisal Iqbal backs him to rise to the top

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal believes pace bowler Khurram Shehzad has the talent to rise to the top after he achieved the rare feat of taking a wicket on his first ball in T20 cricket.

Shehzad made his debut in Balochistan’s National T20 Cup against Northern, who are the defending champions.

He had an immediate impact as he clean bowled Ali Imran for two runs.

Finishing with figures of 1-32 off 3.5 overs, Faisal believes the 26-year-old has “got all the skills” and advised him to “keep working hard”.

“Great start by Khurram Shehzad he’s got all the skills / Talent to be on top InshAllah. Keep working hard boy!” Faisal said on Twitter.

Under Faisal’s guidance, Balochistan are third in the standings as they have won three of the five matches they have played.

