‘A voice to be remembered forever’, Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal pays tribute to legendary commentator

Posted on by
Faisal Iqbal paid tribute to legendary commentator Richie Benaud

Faisal Iqbal: “A voice to be remembered forever! RIP Richie Benaud”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman and Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has paid tribute to legendary cricket commentator Richie Benaud, saying he is “a voice to be remembered forever”.

Faisal’s heartwarming comments comes after Benaud would have turned 90 on Tuesday.

Benaud sadly passed away in April 2015.

“A voice to be remembered forever! RIP Richie Benaud,” Faisal said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: “Class remains forever”, Faisal Iqbal tells famous and loved Pakistan bowler

Coming Soon
Who is your favourite cricket legend?
Who is your favourite cricket legend?
Who is your favourite cricket legend?

Leave a Reply