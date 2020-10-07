Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman and Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has paid tribute to legendary cricket commentator Richie Benaud, saying he is “a voice to be remembered forever”.

Faisal’s heartwarming comments comes after Benaud would have turned 90 on Tuesday.

Benaud sadly passed away in April 2015.

A voice 🗣🎙 to be remembered forever! RIP Richie Benaud https://t.co/upWaHKCF96 — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) October 7, 2020

“A voice to be remembered forever! RIP Richie Benaud,” Faisal said on Twitter.

