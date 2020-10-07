‘Class remains forever’, Faisal Iqbal tells famous and loved Pakistan bowler

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has heaped praise on well-known Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul, saying “class remains forever”.

Gul is currently featuring in the National T20 Cup, but will retire from all forms of cricket after the tournament.

The 36-year-old is playing for the Balochistan in the tournament and has taken five wickets in two matches at an average of 16.60 and an economy rate 10.37.

This included figures of 4-37 in his side’s nail-biting three-run win over Central Punjab, where he was named Man of the Match.

“Class remains forever Umar Gul,” Faisal said on Twitter.

Under Faisal’s guidance, Balochistan are third in the standings as they have won three of the five matches they have played.

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 46 ( 2.96 % ) Central Punjab 285 ( 18.33 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 436 ( 28.04 % ) Northern 560 ( 36.01 % ) Sindh 163 ( 10.48 % ) Southern Punjab 65 ( 4.18 % ) Back

