Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has been helping limited overs captain Babar Azam improve his skills.

Yousuf was recently appointed as the National High Performance Centre’s (NHPC) batting coach and was seen giving advice and talking to Azam, who has been earmarked for greatness by a lot of people.

The 25-year-old has made an exceptional start to his international career and many in the cricketing community, including current and former players are backing him to achieve great things.

NHPC Batting Coach @yousaf1788 is working hard on further improving the skills of @babarazam258 while Pakistan men's national cricket team bowling coach @waqyounis99 is also busy helping and mentoring bowlers. pic.twitter.com/zrLXYVFKFO — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 6, 2020

Azam recently toured England with the Pakistan team and was one of the top performers.

In the three-Test series, Azam was Pakistan’s second-highest run-scorer with 195 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 48.75.

As for the three-match T20 series that followed, Azam accumulated 77 runs, which included a top score of 56, at an average of 38.50 and a strike-rate of 124.19.

He followed that up with a stint for Somerset in the Vitality Blast, which is England’s domestic T20 tournament, and stole the spotlight in the team’s match against Glamorgan.

Azam hammered a career-best 114 not out, which came off 62 balls and included nine boundaries and five sixes.

Meanwhile, Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis was also present during the training session and was seen helping and mentoring bowlers.

