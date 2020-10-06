It’s my dream to play at Lord’s, Pakistan big-hitting wunderkind reveals

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wunderkind Haider Ali has said that it is his dream to play at Lord’s.

This comes after the 20-year-old was asked about his favourite cricket ground during a question and answer session on Twitter.

Lord's — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020

Haider was recently in England, but didn’t play at Lord’s since the entire tour was held in Southampton and Manchester.

Haider made his international debut in the third T20 International against England, where he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

However, he still has hopes of playing at Lord’s, which is known as the Home of Cricket, at some point in the future.

The talented youngster is currently playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup and has scored 156 runs in four matches, which includes a top score of 90, at an average of 39 and a strike-rate of 171.42.

He has also hit the second-most sixes in the tournament with 10 and only trails veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, who plays for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has hit 12.

