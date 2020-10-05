Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has been getting a lot of attention as of late, but he has called on people to stop comparing him to India opener Rohit Sharma.

Haider, who previously admitted that Rohit is his idol, has been in the spotlight for his performances in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) and international debut.

In the PSL, the 20-year-old scored 239 runs in nine matches for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

He subsequently made his international debut in the third T20 International against England last month, where he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

He is currently playing for Nothern in the National T20 Cup and has made scores of 90, 28, 3 and 35.

With some impressive performances and his big-hitting abilities, many people see similarities between Haider and Rohit.

But, the Pakistan rising star feels “there should be no comparison”.

I think there should be no comparison. — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020

“I think there should be no comparison,” he said during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

