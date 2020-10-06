Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has revealed that he will stick to bowling in-swinging deliveries as it is getting him a lot of wickets.

This comes after Afridi rocketed to the top of the wicket-takers list in the ongoing National T20 Cup with his second five-for in his last three games.

The 20-year-old, who is representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was named Man of the Match for taking figures of 5-21 off four overs to lead his side to an eight-wicket win over Sindh.

Afridi has now taken 12 wickets in four matches at an average of 9.75 and an economy rate of 7.31.

“When I was walking in the middle before the start of the match, I had a clear aim in mind that I have to stick to my in-swing bowling and hit the hard length,” the talented youngster was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

“I am grateful to the Almighty that I have been able to gather four five-wicket hauls in such a short span of matches.”

