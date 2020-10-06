Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi believes that the veteran trio of Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz are “carrying” Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the ongoing National T20 Cup.

Hafeez is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 190 runs in four matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 63.33 and a strike-rate of 175.92.

Malik has scored 20 runs at an average of 10 and a strike-rate of 100, while Wahab has taken three wickets at an average of 47.66 and an economy rate of 9.53.

Afridi also praised captain Mohammad Rizwan, saying he has been “leading us from the front”.

Rizwan has accumulated 157 runs in four games, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 45.66 and a strike-rate of 131.73.

“We sat as a group and discussed the conditions here after the first match. Since, we have been enjoying a great run in the tournament. Our captain is leading us from [the] front and the seniors like Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz and Shoaib Malik are carrying the team,” Afridi was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

Afridi has had a major impact for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he is the highest wicket-taker in the National T20 Cup with 12 wickets in four matches at an average of 9.75 and an economy rate of 7.31.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Stop comparing me to Rohit Sharma, Pakistan youngster gaining a lot of attention says

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 32 ( 3.38 % ) Central Punjab 239 ( 25.26 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 159 ( 16.81 % ) Northern 351 ( 37.1 % ) Sindh 118 ( 12.47 % ) Southern Punjab 47 ( 4.97 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 32 ( 3.38 % ) Central Punjab 239 ( 25.26 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 159 ( 16.81 % ) Northern 351 ( 37.1 % ) Sindh 118 ( 12.47 % ) Southern Punjab 47 ( 4.97 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...