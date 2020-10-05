Azhar Ali tells Pakistan youngster with bright future to ‘keep shining’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has told spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan to “keep shining”.

Azhar said this when wishing Shadab happy birthday after he turned 22 on Sunday.

Thank you ajju bhai — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) October 4, 2020

“Happy birthday Shadab Khan. May Allah always keep you happy and healthy Ameen.. keep shining,” Azhar said on Twitter.

Shadab is currently captaining Northern in the National T20 Cup.

Shadab is the second-highest wicket-taker with eight wickets in four matches at an average of 14.62 and an economy rate of 7.31.

He has also scored 73 runs at an average of 24.33 and a strike-rate of 169.76.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo – Haider Ali chooses his favourite

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 26 ( 3.07 % ) Central Punjab 220 ( 26 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 140 ( 16.55 % ) Northern 307 ( 36.29 % ) Sindh 109 ( 12.88 % ) Southern Punjab 44 ( 5.2 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 26 ( 3.07 % ) Central Punjab 220 ( 26 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 140 ( 16.55 % ) Northern 307 ( 36.29 % ) Sindh 109 ( 12.88 % ) Southern Punjab 44 ( 5.2 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...