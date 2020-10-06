Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul has said that even though he will be retiring after the ongoing National T20 Cup, he felt very good in his most recent match.

Gul was named Man of the Match for his figures of 4-37 in Balochistan’s clash against Central Punjab.

Supported by Imam-ul-Haq, who smashed 80 runs off 55 balls, and Yasir Shah, who took 3-23 off his four overs, Balochistan secured a nail-biting three-run win.

“Due to Covid-19 I didn’t play for a long time, I took time out from the middle and regained my touch by practicing hard at the start of the tournament and I was feeling very good today,” Gul was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

“The senior players in the squad like Imran Farhat and I try to guide the juniors as well as possible as this is our final season. The aim is to impart our skills to juniors in the squad, we have some talented players and we try and play our role as senior members as their guides and mentors.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Three older players are carrying Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shaheen Shah Afridi says

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 32 ( 3.38 % ) Central Punjab 239 ( 25.26 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 159 ( 16.81 % ) Northern 351 ( 37.1 % ) Sindh 118 ( 12.47 % ) Southern Punjab 47 ( 4.97 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 32 ( 3.38 % ) Central Punjab 239 ( 25.26 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 159 ( 16.81 % ) Northern 351 ( 37.1 % ) Sindh 118 ( 12.47 % ) Southern Punjab 47 ( 4.97 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...