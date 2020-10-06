You must perform or face the axe, Pakistan veteran on National T20 Cup

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan has revealed that there is so much competition for spots in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team that players must perform or face the axe.

Junaid has done fairly well thus far as he has taken five wickets in three National T20 Cup matches at an average of 22.80.

However, he knows that just because he has started well, it doesn’t mean he will keep hold of his spot for the rest of the tournament.

“It’s always a good feeling to perform well for the team. I know that competition has increased and you will be picked only if you perform so there’s a pressure of doing well for the team,” he said in a video from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Geo Super.

“Initially, I was a bit rusty because I didn’t have any match practice but after playing the first game I regained my rhythm.”

Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 32 ( 3.38 % ) Central Punjab 239 ( 25.26 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 159 ( 16.81 % ) Northern 351 ( 37.1 % ) Sindh 118 ( 12.47 % ) Southern Punjab 47 ( 4.97 % )

