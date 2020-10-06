Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has admitted that he would love to play for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

No Pakistan players feature in the IPL, which is currently taking place in the UAE, due to frosty relations between India and Pakistan.

But, if the chance to do so arises in the future, the 20-year-old wants to play for the Indians as he has previously stated that India opener Rohit Sharma, who captains the Mumbai franchise, is his idol.

Haider is representing Northern in the National T20 Cup right now and has scored 156 runs in four matches, which includes a top score of 90, at an average of 39 and a strike-rate of 171.42.

He has also hit the second-most sixes in the tournament with 10 and only trails veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, who plays for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has hit 12.

