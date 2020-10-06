Pakistan batsman Haider Ali describes Shoaib Malik in one word

Haider Ali used the word experienced to describe Shoaib Malik

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan rising star Haider Ali used the word “experienced” to describe veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

This comes after Haider was asked to describe Malik in one word during a question and answer session on Twitter.

Haider is currently representing Northern in the National T20 Cup and has scored 156 runs in four matches, which includes a top score of 90, at an average of 39 and a strike-rate of 171.42.

As for Malik, he is playing for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has accumulated 20 runs in four games at an average of 10 and a strike-rate of 100.

