Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan rising star Haider Ali used the word “experienced” to describe veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

This comes after Haider was asked to describe Malik in one word during a question and answer session on Twitter.

Experienced — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020

Haider is currently representing Northern in the National T20 Cup and has scored 156 runs in four matches, which includes a top score of 90, at an average of 39 and a strike-rate of 171.42.

As for Malik, he is playing for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has accumulated 20 runs in four games at an average of 10 and a strike-rate of 100.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He’s my best buddy, Haider Ali says about talented all-rounder

Coming Soon Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! No! Results Vote Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 1954 ( 86.46 % ) No! 306 ( 13.54 % ) Back

Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 1954 ( 86.46 % ) No! 306 ( 13.54 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...