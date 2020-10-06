Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan rising star Haider Ali used the word “experienced” to describe veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik.
This comes after Haider was asked to describe Malik in one word during a question and answer session on Twitter.
Experienced
— Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020
Haider is currently representing Northern in the National T20 Cup and has scored 156 runs in four matches, which includes a top score of 90, at an average of 39 and a strike-rate of 171.42.
As for Malik, he is playing for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has accumulated 20 runs in four games at an average of 10 and a strike-rate of 100.
