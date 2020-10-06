Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has revealed that all-rounder Faheem Ashraf is his “best buddy”.
Haider made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
Haider is currently representing Northern in the National T20 Cup and has scored 156 runs in four matches, which includes a top score of 90, at an average of 39 and a strike-rate of 171.42.
