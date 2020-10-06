He’s my best buddy, Pakistan batsman Haider Ali says about talented all-rounder

Haider Ali said Faheem Ashraf is his best buddy

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has revealed that all-rounder Faheem Ashraf is his “best buddy”.

Haider made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Haider is currently representing Northern in the National T20 Cup and has scored 156 runs in four matches, which includes a top score of 90, at an average of 39 and a strike-rate of 171.42.

