Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has revealed that all-rounder Faheem Ashraf is his “best buddy”.

Haider made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Best buddy — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020

Haider is currently representing Northern in the National T20 Cup and has scored 156 runs in four matches, which includes a top score of 90, at an average of 39 and a strike-rate of 171.42.

