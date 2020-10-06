Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has heaped praise on spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan for “doing a tremendous job” in the ongoing National T20 Cup.

Shadab is the third-highest wicket-taker with eight wickets in four matches at an average of 14.62 and an economy rate of 7.31.

He has also scored 73 runs at an average of 24.33 and a strike-rate of 169.76.

“We have to praise Shadab Khan because Northern is my favourite team because it has a young captain who is doing a tremendous job with a balanced team that has a great attitude,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“They are fielding very well too. They put all their energy into the match and fight till the last ball. Their attitude shows their unity and the way their captain has motivated the entire team. Being motivated is very important in domestic cricket.”

