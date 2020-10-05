Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Zeeshan Malik has revealed that his goal for the National T20 Cup is to finish among the top five run-scorers in the tournament.

The 23-year-old is currently the highest run-scorer as he has accumulated 192 runs in four matches for Northern, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 48 and a strike-rate of 139.13.

He catapulted himself to the top of the list with his most recent performance, where he smashed a 52-ball 84, which included nine boundaries and a six, against Sindh.

Zeeshan was named Man of the Match as Northern beat Sindh by 13 runs.

“The pitches in Multan are great for batting and I am enjoying scoring runs here. My aim is to finish amongst the top five run-getters in this tournament to repay the faith that our coach Mohammad Wasim has put in me by promoting me from the Second XI team to the First XI,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 26 ( 3.07 % ) Central Punjab 220 ( 26 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 140 ( 16.55 % ) Northern 307 ( 36.29 % ) Sindh 109 ( 12.88 % ) Southern Punjab 44 ( 5.2 % ) Back

