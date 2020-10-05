Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan youngster Zeeshan Malik said he promised himself that he will score a century in the ongoing National T20 Cup.

Malik came close to achieving his promise on Sunday as he hammered a 52-ball 84, which included nine boundaries and a six, against Sindh.

However, the 23-year-old batsman said missing out on his “maiden T20 century does not matter” since Northern beat Sindh by 13 runs.

But, he reiterated that he has every intention of fulfilling the vow he made at some point in the tournament.

“Losing out on what would have been my maiden T20 century does not matter much to me as I try to play according to the demands of the team. There is, however, one century due on me as I have promised myself that I will score one,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

“The atmosphere in our team is amazing as everyone lifts each other. We could not put a good opening stand in the last match but everyone came to us and gave us the confidence. We are like a family and are enjoying our time here.”

