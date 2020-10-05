It’s my job to stand up and score runs, Pakistan batsman says

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has said that it is his job to stand up and score runs in the National T20 Cup since he has played international cricket.

Imam’s comments come after he was named Man of the Match for his outstanding knock of 94 in Balochistan’s National T20 Cup match against Southern Punjab.

The 24-year-old’s innings of 94 came off 54 balls and included 10 boundaries and four sixes as Balochistan won by 16 runs.

“As openers we were losing wickets at the start in earlier games, it is my responsibility as an international player to score and perform,” Imam was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website. “The pitch was a bit slow at the start but I decided to spend time on the pitch and that eventually helped me very well.

“We didn’t have a target in mind as such as we wanted to gauge the conditions, Haris and Bismillah helped me stay at the pitch, we then aimed for 180-190 runs but the late flourish in the innings helped us get past the 200-run mark.”

Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 26 ( 3.07 % ) Central Punjab 220 ( 26 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 140 ( 16.55 % ) Northern 307 ( 36.29 % ) Sindh 109 ( 12.88 % ) Southern Punjab 44 ( 5.2 % )

