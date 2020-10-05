Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has confirmed that talks are still being held to appoint Younis Khan as the national team’s permanent batting coach.

Younis, who is the only Pakistan batsman to have scored 10,000 Test runs, held the position during the recent tour of England and many people were highly impressed with his performance.

While Younis himself has expressed an interest in holding the role on a full-time basis, Wasim noted that “it all depends on his commitments which he already has in place”.

“We are speaking to Younis and whilst nothing has been agreed as yet, it is something which is an ongoing conversation,” Wasim told PakPassion. “There is a willingness from all parties for Younis to continue in his role, but it all depends on his commitments which he already has in place.

“The feedback we have had on Younis has been outstanding regarding his contribution during the tour of England and we will keep on talking to him.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Stop comparing me to Rohit Sharma, Pakistan youngster gaining a lot of attention says

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1680 ( 15.99 % ) Waqar Younis 212 ( 2.02 % ) Javed Miandad 554 ( 5.27 % ) Shahid Afridi 2723 ( 25.91 % ) Imran Khan 2750 ( 26.17 % ) Zaheer Abbas 168 ( 1.6 % ) Younis Khan 516 ( 4.91 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 732 ( 6.97 % ) Saeed Anwar 916 ( 8.72 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 66 ( 0.63 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 191 ( 1.82 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1680 ( 15.99 % ) Waqar Younis 212 ( 2.02 % ) Javed Miandad 554 ( 5.27 % ) Shahid Afridi 2723 ( 25.91 % ) Imran Khan 2750 ( 26.17 % ) Zaheer Abbas 168 ( 1.6 % ) Younis Khan 516 ( 4.91 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 732 ( 6.97 % ) Saeed Anwar 916 ( 8.72 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 66 ( 0.63 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 191 ( 1.82 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...