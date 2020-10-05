Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has confirmed that talks are still being held to appoint Younis Khan as the national team’s permanent batting coach.
Younis, who is the only Pakistan batsman to have scored 10,000 Test runs, held the position during the recent tour of England and many people were highly impressed with his performance.
While Younis himself has expressed an interest in holding the role on a full-time basis, Wasim noted that “it all depends on his commitments which he already has in place”.
“We are speaking to Younis and whilst nothing has been agreed as yet, it is something which is an ongoing conversation,” Wasim told PakPassion. “There is a willingness from all parties for Younis to continue in his role, but it all depends on his commitments which he already has in place.
“The feedback we have had on Younis has been outstanding regarding his contribution during the tour of England and we will keep on talking to him.”
ALSO CHECK OUT: Stop comparing me to Rohit Sharma, Pakistan youngster gaining a lot of attention says