Wasim Khan clarifies if Shoaib Akhtar is in the running for any Pakistan job

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has said that while legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar isn’t being considered for any job at the moment, it could happen at some point in the future.

This comes after reports surfaced that Akhtar could potentially replace Misbah-ul-Haq as chief selector.

Rumours grew after the tour of England, where Pakistan lost the Test series 1-0 and drew the T20 series 1-1.

However, Wasim has cooled all the speculation, saying “no decisions have been made about any more hires at the moment”.

“We never say never. Obviously Shoaib Akhtar is another who is very passionate about Pakistan cricket and he has a huge amount of value to offer,” Wasim told PakPassion. “Whilst no decisions have been made about any more hires at the moment, the fact is that during the height of the COVID-19 crisis, players like Shoaib Akhtar, Rashid Latif, Moin Khan, Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousuf and Wasim Akram gave up their time to impart knowledge to our current players.

“Some of these players will be part of the system, whilst others will be outside the system. But what is important is to note that each of these players have a desire to move Pakistan cricket forward so we will always welcome the likes of Shoaib Akhtar and others to contribute to and support Pakistan cricket like they always have done in the past.”

