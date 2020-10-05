Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali, who recently made his international debut, has revealed that he is Punjabi.

Haider was asked about his ethnicity during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Punjabi — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 29, 2020

Haider shot to fame through his performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year.

In the PSL, the 20-year-old scored 239 runs in nine matches for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

He subsequently made his international debut in the third T20 International against England last month, where he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

Haider is currently playing for Nothern in the National T20 Cup and has made scores of 90, 28, 3 and 35.

