Pakistan batsman Haider Ali, who recently made his international debut, has revealed that he is Punjabi.
Haider was asked about his ethnicity during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
Punjabi
— Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 29, 2020
Haider shot to fame through his performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year.
In the PSL, the 20-year-old scored 239 runs in nine matches for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.
He subsequently made his international debut in the third T20 International against England last month, where he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.
Haider is currently playing for Nothern in the National T20 Cup and has made scores of 90, 28, 3 and 35.
