It’s looking dim, senior Pakistan official says on bilateral series with India

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan admitted that it’s looking dim in regards to bilateral series between India and Pakistan resuming.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

“We need to move on from this whole idea because whilst this current government is in place in India, the chances of bilateral series happening are dim,” Wasim told PakPassion. “The BCCI have to get government of India’s permission before they play Pakistan and that’s a fact. So, based on that and the current regime in power, their outlook on life and their opinions on certain matters including their views on Pakistan, it is highly unlikely that in the near future, Pakistan will play India.

“We just signed a deal with PTV and cable operators which will generate $200m over the next three years and it’s very important that we as a Board become self-sustainable and that is something, we are working on so that the PCB is in a position to invest in the right areas.

“We will continue to play India in ICC tournaments but in terms of bilateral cricket I don’t think it’s going to happen any time soon. We have got a lot to look forward to in the next two years and I think we need to focus on the amount of cricket which is coming up. We also have 3 World Cups in the next 3 years, and we have four of the biggest cricket nations coming to play in Pakistan.

“My message to fans and followers of Pakistan cricket is that we have achieved a lot so far and there is still a lot of hard work ahead, but, Pakistan cricket has a lot to look forward to without worrying about playing India.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Misbah-ul-Haq will be the first to admit it has been a mixed year, PCB higher-up says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1372 ( 11.69 % ) Babar Azam 8516 ( 72.58 % ) Steve Smith 379 ( 3.23 % ) Ben Stokes 828 ( 7.06 % ) Kane Williamson 267 ( 2.28 % ) Rashid Khan 43 ( 0.37 % ) Pat Cummins 18 ( 0.15 % ) Rohit Sharma 137 ( 1.17 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 50 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 34 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 90 ( 0.77 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1372 ( 11.69 % ) Babar Azam 8516 ( 72.58 % ) Steve Smith 379 ( 3.23 % ) Ben Stokes 828 ( 7.06 % ) Kane Williamson 267 ( 2.28 % ) Rashid Khan 43 ( 0.37 % ) Pat Cummins 18 ( 0.15 % ) Rohit Sharma 137 ( 1.17 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 50 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 34 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 90 ( 0.77 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...