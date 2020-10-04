Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has revealed that Cape Town is his favourite place in the world.
The 19-year-old made this revelation during a question and answer session on Twitter.
Cape town
— Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020
Haider recently made his international debut during the third T20 International against England last month, where he batted at number three and stole the spotlight.
The 19-year-old smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.
Haider is currently playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he has made scores of 90, 28 and 3.
Is Haider Ali the next big thing?