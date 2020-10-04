Which Pakistan player named Cape Town as his favourite place in the world?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has revealed that Cape Town is his favourite place in the world.

The 19-year-old made this revelation during a question and answer session on Twitter.

Haider recently made his international debut during the third T20 International against England last month, where he batted at number three and stole the spotlight.

The 19-year-old smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

Haider is currently playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he has made scores of 90, 28 and 3.

