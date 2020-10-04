Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan rising star Haider Ali has revealed that he has received batting tips from limited overs captain Babar Azam.

Azam is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world today.

Haider said this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Yes — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020

Haider is currently playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he has made scores of 90, 28 and 3.

Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 800 ( 92.7 % ) No! 63 ( 7.3 % )

