Haider Ali believes Babar Azam is a “legend in [the] making”
Pakistan batsman Haider Ali firmly believes that limited overs captain Babar Azam is a “legend in [the] making”.
Azam is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world today.
Haider said this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
Haider is currently playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he has made scores of 90, 28 and 3.
