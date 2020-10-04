Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali firmly believes that limited overs captain Babar Azam is a “legend in [the] making”.

Azam is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world today.

Haider said this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Legend in making. — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020

Haider is currently playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he has made scores of 90, 28 and 3.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1325 ( 11.55 % ) Babar Azam 8338 ( 72.71 % ) Steve Smith 364 ( 3.17 % ) Ben Stokes 812 ( 7.08 % ) Kane Williamson 266 ( 2.32 % ) Rashid Khan 42 ( 0.37 % ) Pat Cummins 18 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 131 ( 1.14 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 49 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 33 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 90 ( 0.78 % ) Back

