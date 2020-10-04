Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Haider Ali has revealed that he wants to represent Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in 2021 and 2022.

Next year’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in India, while the 2022 event is set to be played in Australia.

Haider said this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Haider recently made his international debut during the third T20 International against England last month, where he batted at number three and stole the spotlight.

The 19-year-old smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

Haider is currently playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he has made scores of 90, 28 and 3.

