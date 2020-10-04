I receive a lot of support from Balochistan and Quetta, Pakistan player says

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Bismillah Khan has revealed that he gets a lot of support from Balochistan and his hometown of Quetta.

This comes after Bismillah was named Man of the Match for his knock of 58, which came off 42 balls and included four boundaries and three sixes, in Balochistan’s two-run win over Sindh in the National T20 Cup.

The 30-year-old, who has yet to make his international debut, said that everyone who supports him “express their happiness through text messages and calls whenever I score runs”.

“I receive a lot of support from the people of Balochistan and my hometown Quetta. They express their happiness through text messages and calls whenever I score runs,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Twitter.

