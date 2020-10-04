Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan has lavished praise on fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Muhammad Musa, saying “their pace makes a real difference at any stage of the game”.

Shadab’s comments come after Northern secured a comfortable 35-run win over Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup.

Rauf took figures of 3-26 off his four overs, while Musa claimed 3-23 off his four overs.

Shadab, who is Northern’s captain, was named Man of the Match for his 17-ball 30, which included two boundaries and two sixes, and bowling figures of 2-25 off four overs.

Rauf is currently the highest wicket-taker in the National T20 Cup with eight victims in three matches at an average of 10.25 and an economy rate of 6.83.

Musa is joint-second with Shaheen Shah Afridi as he has taken seven wickets in three games at an average of 11.28 and an economy rate of 6.58.

“I am very pleased with my team’s performance and also happy to contribute as an all-rounder. We made a great comeback once again after a tough start with the bat and even while bowling we bounced back from a difficult situation,” Shadab was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

“The presence of Musa and Haris is a huge plus for us as their pace makes a real difference at any stage of the game. The reason for our success is our unity and fighting spirit, we never give up in any situation and that has helped us win two tough games from difficult situations.”

