Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Sharjeel Khan said the conditions were tough in Sindh’s National T20 Cup match against Central Punjab, but he and Khurram Manzoor battled through it to lead the team to victory.

Sharjeel was named Man of the Match for his 56-ball 77, which included nine boundaries and two sixes.

As for Manzoor, he made 50 runs, which came off 46 deliveries and included six boundaries.

Thanks to their efforts with the bat, Sindh chased down their target of 155 with seven balls to spare and won by seven wickets.

“The conditions were a little tough for batting early on. Khurram and I discussed them and decided that we have to spend time at the crease and bat deep, which paid dividends for us,” Sharjeel was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Twitter.

