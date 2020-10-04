Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi said he bowls with enjoyment after taking a five-wicket haul in the National T20 Cup.

Afridi finished with figures of 5-20 off his four overs as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cruised to an eight-wicket win over Balochistan.

The 20-year-old came into the National T20 Cup on a high as he took incredible figures of 6-19 in Hampshire’s Vitality Blast match against Middlesex on September 20, which included him claiming four wickets in four balls.

Afridi thus became just the seventh men’s cricketer to achieve that remarkable feat in T20 cricket.

Having started the National T20 Cup with a bang, Afridi will now be looking to maintain his red-hot form throughout the tournament.

“I enjoy my bowling, I try hard wherever I play,” Afridi was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Twitter.

