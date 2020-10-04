Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has revealed that he likes Australia star Steve Smith more than India captain Virat Kohli.
Both Smith and Kohli are regarded as the elite batsmen in the world right now.
Haider said this during a question and session with fans on Twitter.
Steve Smith
— Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 29, 2020
Haider is currently playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he has made scores of 90, 28 and 3.
