Virat Kohli or Steve Smith – Pakistan batsman Haider Ali likes which one better?

Posted on by
Haider Ali likes Steve Smith more than Virat Kohli

Haider Ali likes Steve Smith more than Virat Kohli

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has revealed that he likes Australia star Steve Smith more than India captain Virat Kohli.

Both Smith and Kohli are regarded as the elite batsmen in the world right now.

Haider said this during a question and session with fans on Twitter.

Haider is currently playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he has made scores of 90, 28 and 3.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo – Haider Ali chooses his favourite

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply