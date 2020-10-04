Scoring consecutive centuries is my highest dream, Pakistan batsman says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Haider Ali said that his highest dream is to score consecutive centuries.
Haider revealed this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
This is obviously much easier said than done, but the 19-year-old did kick off his international career on a high.
His debut came during the third T20 International against England last month, where he batted at number three and stole the spotlight.
The 19-year-old smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.
Some consecutive centuries
— Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020
Haider is currently playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he has made scores of 90, 28 and 3.
