Scoring consecutive centuries is my highest dream, Pakistan batsman says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali said that his highest dream is to score consecutive centuries.

Haider revealed this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

This is obviously much easier said than done, but the 19-year-old did kick off his international career on a high.

His debut came during the third T20 International against England last month, where he batted at number three and stole the spotlight.

The 19-year-old smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

Haider is currently playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he has made scores of 90, 28 and 3.

Is Haider Ali the next big thing?
