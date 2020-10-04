‘He’s definitely mind-blowing’, Pakistan batsman says about Khushdil Shah

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has heaped praise on Khushdil Shah, saying “he’s definitely mind-blowing”.

Khushdil has represented Pakistan in one T20 International, which came during the tour of Australia last year.

In that match, the 25-year-old scored eight runs.

Most recently, he has been playing for Southern Punjab in the ongoing National T20 Cup, where he has made scores of 6 and 8 so far.

He's definitely mind blowing. — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020

“He’s definitely mind-blowing,” Haider said on Twitter.

Haider is currently playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.

Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 6 ( 2.9 % ) Central Punjab 82 ( 39.61 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 29 ( 14.01 % ) Northern 57 ( 27.54 % ) Sindh 25 ( 12.08 % ) Southern Punjab 8 ( 3.86 % ) Back

