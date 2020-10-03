Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has revealed that he prefers Babar Azam’s batting style over that of legendary South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers.
Azam is more of a defensive player when compared to De Villiers’ approach to batting.
Haider was asked this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
Baber Azam
— Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020
Haider is now playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.
Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.
