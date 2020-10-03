Babar Azam or AB de Villiers’ batting style – Pakistan batsman Haider Ali prefers which one?

Haider Ali prefers Babar Azam's batting style to that of AB de Villiers

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has revealed that he prefers Babar Azam’s batting style over that of legendary South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers.

Azam is more of a defensive player when compared to De Villiers’ approach to batting.

Haider was asked this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Haider is now playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.

Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.

