I’d love to open the batting with Babar Azam, Pakistan youngster says

Pakistan youngster Haider Ali has admitted that he would love to open the batting with limited overs captain Babar Azam.
Azam is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world today.
Haider said this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
Yes I'll love to
— Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020
Haider is currently playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he has made scores of 90, 28 and 3.
Is Haider Ali the next big thing?