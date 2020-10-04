I’d love to open the batting with Babar Azam, Pakistan youngster says

Posted on by
Haider Ali said he would love to open the batting with Babar Azam

Haider Ali said he would love to open the batting with Babar Azam

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan youngster Haider Ali has admitted that he would love to open the batting with limited overs captain Babar Azam.

Azam is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world today.

Haider said this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Haider is currently playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he has made scores of 90, 28 and 3.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo – Haider Ali chooses his favourite

Coming Soon
Is Haider Ali the next big thing?
Is Haider Ali the next big thing?
Is Haider Ali the next big thing?

Leave a Reply