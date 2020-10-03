Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali believes that Babar Azam is a better captain than Imad Wasim.

Haider was asked the question during a Q&A session with fans on Twitter.

Azam is currently Pakistan’s limited overs captain, while Imad leads the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is the same team Azam plays for.

Haider was also questioned whether West Indies all-rounder Darren Sammy or Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz was a better captain, and the 19-year-old chose Sammy.

Babar Azam and Darren Sammy — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020

“Babar Azam and Darren Sammy,” he said.

Haider is now playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.

Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.

