Babar Azam backs ‘amazing sportsman’ to ‘rise and shine for Pakistan’

Limited overs captain Babar Azam has called spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan “an amazing sportsman” who will “rise and shine for Pakistan”.

Azam’s praise for Shadab came when he was wishing the youngster happy birthday after he turned 22 on Sunday.

“A very happy birthday to an amazing sportsman and human being – Shadab Khan. May you continue to rise and shine for Pakistan,” Azam said on Twitter.

Shadab is currently captaining Northern in the National T20 Cup.

He is the third-highest wicket-taker with six wickets at an average of 13.83 and an economy rate of 6.91, and has also scored 58 runs at an average of 29 and a strike-rate of 187.09.

