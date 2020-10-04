Every time I’m in action, I play fearless cricket, Pakistan spinner says

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan has said that whenever he steps onto the field, he wants to play a fearless brand of cricket.
Shadab is currently captaining Northern in the National T20 Cup and his comments come after he was named Man of the Match in his side’s 27-run win over Southern Punjab on October 1.
The 22-year-old produced a brilliant all-round performance as smashed 28 runs off 14 balls, which included three sixes, and followed it up with figures of 3-30 off his four overs.
We want to play fearless cricket like it is needed at the international level and that is what I and the management tell the team: @76Shadabkhan #HarHaalMainCricket #NationalT20Cup #SPvNOR pic.twitter.com/PggG0NrOiV
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 1, 2020
“We want to play fearless cricket like it is needed at the international level and that is what I and the management tell the team,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Virat Kohli or Steve Smith – Haider Ali likes which one better?