Every time I’m in action, I play fearless cricket, Pakistan spinner says

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan has said that whenever he steps onto the field, he wants to play a fearless brand of cricket.

Shadab is currently captaining Northern in the National T20 Cup and his comments come after he was named Man of the Match in his side’s 27-run win over Southern Punjab on October 1.

The 22-year-old produced a brilliant all-round performance as smashed 28 runs off 14 balls, which included three sixes, and followed it up with figures of 3-30 off his four overs.

We want to play fearless cricket like it is needed at the international level and that is what I and the management tell the team: @76Shadabkhan #HarHaalMainCricket #NationalT20Cup #SPvNOR pic.twitter.com/PggG0NrOiV — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 1, 2020

“We want to play fearless cricket like it is needed at the international level and that is what I and the management tell the team,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Virat Kohli or Steve Smith – Haider Ali likes which one better?

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 11 ( 3.26 % ) Central Punjab 117 ( 34.72 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 49 ( 14.54 % ) Northern 99 ( 29.38 % ) Sindh 46 ( 13.65 % ) Southern Punjab 15 ( 4.45 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 11 ( 3.26 % ) Central Punjab 117 ( 34.72 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 49 ( 14.54 % ) Northern 99 ( 29.38 % ) Sindh 46 ( 13.65 % ) Southern Punjab 15 ( 4.45 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...