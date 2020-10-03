Haider Ali calls for new PSL team from which part of Pakistan?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has admitted that it would be great to see a Pakistan Super League (PSL) team from Kashmir in the future.

Haider’s comments come after he starred in this year’s PSL, where he scored 239 runs in nine matches for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

Should be in the tournament. — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020

“Should be in the tournament,” Haider said to a fan on Twitter.

This year’s PSL was cut short due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but the knockout stage of the tournament, which the Zalmi has qualified for, will now be held in Lahore in November.

The Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be held on November 14, while Eliminator 2 will take place on November 15.

As for the final, it will be played on November 17.

The Qualifier will see the Multan Sultans take on the Karachi Kings, while the Lahore Qalandars and Zalmi will clash in Eliminator 1.

Eliminator 2 will be between the loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1.

