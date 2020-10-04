Mohammad Amir crowns young star the ‘best fielder in the Pakistan team’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has crowned spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan as the “best fielder in [the] Pakistan team”.

Amir said this when wishing Shadab happy birthday after he turned 22 on Sunday.

Happy birthday @76Shadabkhan the best fielder in Pakistan team may u live long bro😊😊😊 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 4, 2020

“Happy birthday Shadab Khan, the best fielder in [the] Pakistan team. May you live long bro,” Amir said on Twitter.

Shadab is currently captaining Northern in the National T20 Cup.

He is the third-highest wicket-taker with six wickets at an average of 13.83 and an economy rate of 6.91, and has also scored 58 runs at an average of 29 and a strike-rate of 187.09.

