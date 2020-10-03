Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Haider Ali has named legendary Pakistan all-rounder Imran Khan and India opener Rohit Sharma as his dream batting partners from past and present.

The 19-year-old made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Imran, who led Pakistan to World Cup glory in 1992 and is now the country’s Prime Minister, featured in 88 Tests and accumulated 3,807 runs, which included six hundreds and 18 half-centuries, at an average of 37.69.

He also took 362 wickets at an average of 22.81.

In regards to his ODI career, Imran scored 3,709 runs in 175 matches, which included a century and 19 fifties, at an average of 33.41.

He also picked up 182 wickets at an average of 26.61.

As for Rohit, Haider has previous admitted that the Indian batsman is his cricket idol.

Imran Khan and Rohit Sharma — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020

Haider is now playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.

Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam or AB de Villiers’ batting style – Haider Ali prefers which one?

Coming Soon Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma MS Dhoni Mohammed Shami Ravindra Jadeja Hardik Pandya Lokesh Rahul Jasprit Bumrah Kuldeep Yadav Yuzvendra Chahal Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli 181 ( 38.43 % ) Rohit Sharma 91 ( 19.32 % ) MS Dhoni 87 ( 18.47 % ) Mohammed Shami 54 ( 11.46 % ) Ravindra Jadeja 3 ( 0.64 % ) Hardik Pandya 4 ( 0.85 % ) Lokesh Rahul 30 ( 6.37 % ) Jasprit Bumrah 7 ( 1.49 % ) Kuldeep Yadav 2 ( 0.42 % ) Yuzvendra Chahal 1 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 11 ( 2.34 % ) Back

Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli 181 ( 38.43 % ) Rohit Sharma 91 ( 19.32 % ) MS Dhoni 87 ( 18.47 % ) Mohammed Shami 54 ( 11.46 % ) Ravindra Jadeja 3 ( 0.64 % ) Hardik Pandya 4 ( 0.85 % ) Lokesh Rahul 30 ( 6.37 % ) Jasprit Bumrah 7 ( 1.49 % ) Kuldeep Yadav 2 ( 0.42 % ) Yuzvendra Chahal 1 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 11 ( 2.34 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...